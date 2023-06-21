Marcelo San Juan presents his show “Otros Tangos” with a trio of piano, double bass and bandoneon

Marcelo Saint John He is one of the pioneers of national rock in the seventies, creator of a style that fuses tango with rock and other musical genres. Next Wednesday, June 21 from 8:00 p.m., his show will be presented “other tangos” at the bebop jazz clubwhere he will tackle a repertoire of songs that accompany him through his story .

Tangos milongas and rumbas of his authorship, classics by Homero Manzi, José Dames, Cátulo Castillo and Rodolfo Alchourrónand tributes to Ástor Piazzolla and María Elena Walsh are some of the topics that will be present in the show, as well as themes from his albums such as “Luz de Fiesta” and “Tango Inicial”.

Bebop Club is located at Uriarte 1658 in the Palermo neighborhood, City of Buenos Aires, and tickets for the show can be purchased through the website Passline.com. For “Otros Tangos”, San Juan will premiere his compositions together with a trio of piano, double bass and bandoneon.

Marcelo San Juan Quartet

Martin Cabello – Piano and keyboards Leo Cejas – Double bass Julián Graciano – guitar Marcelo San Juan – compositions arrangements Voice and guitar

During his career, Marcelo San Juan has stood out as a singer-songwriter, performer, producer and musical arranger. He was a disciple of great teachers like Eladia Blázquez, Chico Novarro, Edmundo Rivero and Rodolfo Alchourrónwho was his music teacher and partner for more than three years in his group “Canto y Clarificación”.

With more than 17 original discs to his credit, along with the best musicians on the local scene, he has shared stages and recorded with Mercedes Sosa, Luis Salinas, Javier Malossetti, Rodolfo Mederos, Dino Saluzzi and Pablo Ziegler. Among his albums, “Transparente” (1982), “Basta de Survivir” (1984), “En los Ochenta” (1985) “Tres Vidas” (1988) among others stand out.

composed songs with Alberto Cortez, Chico Novarro, Miguel Cantilo, Héctor Negro and Francisco Bagalá, among others. His songs were recorded by great performers Valeria Lynch, Estela Raval, Julia Zenko, Miguel Cantilo, Lissette, Willy Chirino, Adriana Varela and José Angel Trelles. Among her most recognized songs are “The man in the mirror”, “You don’t know what it is to have a friend” and “When you go away”.

In recent years he has produced a lot of music reflected in his last three albums “Feel the Sea” “Similar to Happiness” and finally “El artista Deluxe”.

He has also just released “Rodolfo in my heart”: 10 songs by the prestigious Rodolfo Alchourrón where he made versions of songs from Rodolfo’s musical history with new arrangements.

