Columbia University’s SPS 2024 spring admission application has been opened, and many activities will help applicants-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Columbia SPS 2024 spring admission application has been opened, and many activities will help applicants

It is understood that Columbia University SPS (Columbia SPS for short) 2024 spring admission application has been opened, and the application deadline for international students is October 2, 2023. Columbia University SPS will hold multiple application-related online activities and offline campus tours to better help applicants understand the school and the application process.

Multiple events are coming

Since June, the admissions team of Columbia University SPS has held several online sharing sessions to introduce the application process of graduate programs and frequently asked questions to prospective applicants. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with admissions officers and ask questions about their concerns. Applicants can log on to the school’s official website to check the time of the next admissions information sharing session and sign up.

In addition, on June 22 and 29, Columbia University SPS will hold an offline campus tour, with current students as guides, taking visitors around the campus and giving explanations. Each tour is limited to 10 people, and applicants are required to apply in advance on the school’s official website.

2024Application Information for Spring Admission

The master’s program at Columbia University SPS offers a variety of academic options, and some programs provide spring and autumn admissions, which is convenient for applicants to choose according to their own time and needs.

Currently, Columbia SPS has opened programs for spring admission applications, including: Applied Analytics, Bioethics, Construction Management, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Negotiation and Conflict Management, Sports Management, and Sustainable Development Management.

According to Columbia SPS official website, the application deadline for international students is October 2, 2023. Applicants need to wait 6-8 weeks after submitting the application materials, and the offer will be issued on a rolling basis until the quota is full.

About Columbia University SPS

Columbia University School of Professional Studies (Columbia University School of Professional Studies, referred to as Columbia SPS) was established in 1995 and is located in Manhattan, New York, USA. It is an Ivy League school and the world‘s top private research university – Columbia University. one of the colleges. SPS has brought together many world-class educators and industry elites, and its purpose is to meet the needs of the global cutting-edge market and cultivate highly professional and versatile talents.

Columbia University SPS offers more subdivided majors in various disciplines, focusing on practical subjects, teaching most of the executives from various companies, and has rich practical experience in finance, medical care, consulting, entertainment and other fields. The lecture content is very practical. Most programs are available for full-time or part-time study, with flexible study times and methods also available.

It is understood that Columbia University SPS (Columbia SPS for short) 2024 spring admission application has been opened, and the application deadline for international students is October 2, 2023. Columbia University SPS will hold multiple application-related online activities and offline campus tours to better help applicants understand the school and the application process.

Multiple events are coming

Since June, the admissions team of Columbia University SPS has held several online sharing sessions to introduce the application process of graduate programs and frequently asked questions to prospective applicants. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with admissions officers and ask questions about their concerns. Applicants can log on to the school’s official website to check the time of the next admissions information sharing session and sign up.

In addition, on June 22 and 29, Columbia University SPS will hold an offline campus tour, with current students as guides, taking visitors around the campus and giving explanations. Each tour is limited to 10 people, and applicants are required to apply in advance on the school’s official website.

2024Application Information for Spring Admission

The master’s program at Columbia University SPS offers a variety of academic options, and some programs provide spring and autumn admissions, which is convenient for applicants to choose according to their own time and needs.

Currently, Columbia SPS has opened programs for spring admission applications, including: Applied Analytics, Bioethics, Construction Management, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Negotiation and Conflict Management, Sports Management, and Sustainable Development Management.

According to Columbia SPS official website, the application deadline for international students is October 2, 2023. Applicants need to wait 6-8 weeks after submitting the application materials, and the offer will be issued on a rolling basis until the quota is full.

About Columbia University SPS

Columbia University School of Professional Studies (Columbia University School of Professional Studies, referred to as Columbia SPS) was established in 1995 and is located in Manhattan, New York, USA. It is an Ivy League school and the world‘s top private research university – Columbia University. one of the colleges. SPS has brought together many world-class educators and industry elites, and its purpose is to meet the needs of the global cutting-edge market and cultivate highly professional and versatile talents.

Columbia University SPS offers more subdivided majors in various disciplines, focusing on practical subjects, teaching most of the executives from various companies, and has rich practical experience in finance, medical care, consulting, entertainment and other fields. The lecture content is very practical. Most programs are available for full-time or part-time study, with flexible study times and methods also available.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

