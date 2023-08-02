Home » “Marcelo’s expulsion was wrong,” said the DT of Fluminense
by admin
Fluminense’s coach, Fernando Diniz Silva, acknowledged that Argentinos Juniors is a “complicated” team and assured that defender Marcelo was “badly sent off” after the 1-1 draw at La Paternal, for the first leg of the Cup round of 16 liberators.

“We live a complicated night because the rival is. It will be difficult for both of them to come back,” said the DT at the press conference at the Diego Maradona stadium.

“The referee (Piero Maza) had an absolute lack of judgment throughout the game. We are all sad about the injury to Luciano Sánchez, but Marcelo was badly sent off, ”he complained.

On the other hand, the DT analyzed that Argentinos Juniors dominated everything in the first half, but that they later matched it in “the game and the draw was fair.”

The return will be on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Argentina time), at the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

