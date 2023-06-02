Home » March to demand justice for the femicide of Milagros Bottone
The mother of Milagros Bottone, Mercedes Martínez, called a march for this Friday to demand justice for the femicide of her daughter, murdered by her father in a house in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood of the Cordovan capital.

The demonstration will take place from 6:00 p.m. and will start from the corner of Colón and Cañada avenues to end near Patio Olmos.

The Attorney General of the Province, Juan Manuel Delgado, requested days ago the opening of a summary to investigate alleged breaches by magistrates, officials or organizations.

Tragedia. The incident occurred in a house in the Alta Córdoba neighborhood on May 17 when Ricardo Rafael Bottone (60) killed the youngest of his three daughters, Milagros (23), and attacked his ex-wife Mercedes Martínez (61). The young woman she died intervening to save her mother. After the attack, Bottone took his own life in the patio of the house.

