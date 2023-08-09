march to Legislature and Government House

0
This Tuesday, social organizations will meet at the Legislature and at Government House to denounce breach of the agreements with the Government of Neuquén.
They will concentrate on the monument to San Martín to go to the other points. They indicated that a fight plan is starting in both places to ask them to intercede in the claims.
If there are no answers, they assured that they will deepen the measures.
