26/03/2023 – 13:07

The writer Mary Kodama He died at the age of 86. the widow of Jorge Luis Borges died in the last hours in Vicente López, due to breast cancer.

Kodama, born on March 10, 1937, had married Borges in 1986, months before his death. She was also a translator and professor of Letters.

A translator and professor of Argentine literature, in 1988 she created the Jorge Luis Borges Foundation, which exhibits the library of the writer, the first editions of his books and some manuscripts, among other objects.

At the end of last year, he had published the book “La divisa punzó” (South American), co-authored with the lawyer Claudia Farías G.. The title is a direct reference to that political symbol – a strip of intense red color, which replica on the cover of the book – used by the federals who followed Juan Manuel de Rosas during his second government, between 1835 and 1852, in the territory of the Province of Buenos Aires.

In 2016 he published Homenaje a Borges and in 2017, Relatos, both by Sudamericana. His contribution to the dissemination of the Borgean universe has been recognized with innumerable distinctions.


