Giuseppe Curigliano, who is the oncologist: biography, curriculum, private life

A clinician and researcher specializing in the early development of drugs for patients with solid tumors, his curriculum is truly prestigious

45 minutes ago

Joseph Curigliano

Joseph Curigliano is a well-known professor of medical oncology at the University of Milan. He is the Director of the Division of New Drug Development for Innovative Therapies and co-director of the New Drugs Program at the European Institute of Oncology. Curigliano is also one of the guests of the episode of Che tempo che fa on Sunday 26 March 2023. Let’s find out more about him, his biography and career as well as some traits of his private life.

Who is the oncologist who specializes in early drug development

Born in Canada of Italian parents, Curigliano graduated in Medicine and Surgery “cum laude” at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome in 1993. Subsequently, in 1997, he obtained the specialization “cum laude” in Medical Oncology at the Columbia University in New York.

Prof. Curigliano is a clinician and researcher specializing in the early development of drugs for patients with solid tumors, with a particular focus on breast cancer. He is also a member of numerous committees and faculties, including the National Council of Health, the Scientific Committee of the National League Against Cancer, the ESMO Breast Cancer Faculty, and the Editorial Board of several leading scientific journals. In addition, he is in charge of the Solid Tumors Medical Inpatient Department.

Curigliano has received numerous awards, including the first ESO Umberto Veronesi Award and the Fellowship of the European Academy of Cancer Sciences. He has also contributed to over 390 peer-reviewed publications.

Does Giuseppe Curigliano have a wife and children? News about his private life

If we really know that much about his long and wonderful resume, we don’t know as much about Giuseppe Curigliano’s private life. We don’t know if he has a wife and children. Let’s imagine that he lives in Milan, the city where most of his activities are developed.




