Podcast Wall Street with Markus Koch : no man’s land | Waiting for the FED | Nike | game stop

We're in no man's land, and as far as the short-term trend is concerned, you might as well flip a coin. Too early to go short, too late to go long, that's what I hear from many Wall Street dealer tables. A market for gamblers, says a NYSE floor broker. How the First Republic debacle will continue to unfold remains difficult to say. A capital injection from investors will probably only succeed if the regulators assume the greatest risks in the bank's balance sheet or hedge against losses. As for today's FED meeting, opinions differ widely. The key interest rate is likely to be raised by 25 basis points, but what happens after that? Will the FED's interest rate targets for 2024 even fall, and will the reduction in the balance sheet be stopped? GameStop stock is up almost 40% after the results, with Nike stock slightly under pressure. While the results in the past quarter were robust, the statements on the current quarter are rather cautious.