The driver of a sedan-type vehicle was captured this morning, under accusations of being responsible for causing the collision of a truck against the separators on kilometer 56 of the highway that leads from Santa Ana to San Salvador.

According to the alcohol test, the man had 129 mg of alcohol in his blood.

The man was identified as Jeferson Alexander Flores Rivas. “It was determined that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, for which he will be charged with dangerous driving and lane invasion,” said the PNC.

As a result of the accident, traffic in the area was interrupted for a few hours.