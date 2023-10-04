Mariah Carey Announces “Merry Christmas One And All Tour”

The holiday season is still several months away, but Mariah Carey, often referred to as the “Queen of Christmas,” is already getting into the festive spirit. The renowned singer recently took to social media to announce her upcoming tour titled “Merry Christmas One And All Tour.”

Carey shared the exciting news on Twitter, stating, “Yes, the thaw has begun! Announcing the ‘Merry Christmas One And All Tour’! On sale 6/10.” Fans were overjoyed to hear about the tour, which is set to kick off at California’s Yaamava Casino on November 15.

Following the opening show, Carey will take her holiday extravaganza to various cities across North America. Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, and Philadelphia are among the destinations on her list. The tour will conclude on December 17 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This is not the first time Carey has delighted fans with holiday-themed concerts. Last year, she performed a series of shows titled “Merry Christmas Everyone!” These concerts also included a special broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Fans eager to secure their spots for Carey’s upcoming tour can take advantage of the pre-sale starting this Wednesday. General ticket sales will kick off on Friday, and Live Nation will oversee ticket distribution.

Mariah Carey’s annual hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has become a timeless holiday classic, surpassing charts year after year. Known for her incredible vocal range and festive spirit, Carey’s live performances are always a treat for fans of all ages.

So, even though it’s still summertime, it seems that Mariah Carey is already bringing the Christmas cheer. Get ready to experience the magic of the holiday season through her enchanting music and mesmerizing performances.

