Kaiser Permanente Workers Stage Largest Healthcare Worker Strike in U.S. History

Largest Healthcare Worker Strike in US History as Kaiser Permanente Employees Walk Off the Job

This Wednesday, over 75,000 unionized employees of Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare providers in the United States, went on strike, marking the largest healthcare worker strike in the country’s history. The striking employees, who are based in California, Colorado, Washington, Virginia, Oregon, and the capital, are represented by a coalition of eight unions that comprises 40% of Kaiser Permanente’s total workforce. The majority of the striking workers are located on the West Coast, and the strike is set to continue until Saturday morning.

This historic strike takes place amidst a surge in labor activism across the United States, with workers from various sectors joining walkouts to demand improved wages and benefits. Healthcare workers, in particular, have been advocating for safer and more secure work environments, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic. They argue that current staffing shortages put patient care at risk and are causing severe strain on workers.

The striking employees include nursing staff, dietetics staff, receptionists, optometrists, and pharmacists. The walkouts began after the workers’ union contracts expired on September 30. While negotiations between the union and Kaiser Permanente were ongoing, no agreement had been reached prior to the strike.

Kaiser Permanente has stated that it pays the highest salaries in the industry and has already committed to accelerating hiring efforts by adding 10,000 new employees to union-represented jobs by the end of 2023. However, the union coalition is demanding higher wages, addressing staffing shortages, protections against outsourcing, and advance notice for remote workers’ return to in-person work.

Despite some progress being made in negotiations, the key issue of employee pay increases remains unresolved. Kaiser Permanente has offered salary increases based on location, with a maximum of 4% for each of the four years of the new contract. The union coalition rejected this offer, claiming it does not match the cost of living. They are requesting a general increase of 6.5% in the first two years of the agreement and 5.75% in the subsequent two years.

The strike has raised concerns about patient care, as some non-urgent and elective services may need to be rescheduled during the work stoppage. However, Kaiser Permanente has assured that hospitals and emergency departments will remain open, staffed by physicians, experienced managers, and temporary workers if necessary.

This healthcare worker strike comes at a time when labor activity is on the rise in the United States, with strikes impacting multiple industries. The health sector, in particular, has experienced a significant increase in strike activity. From 2022 until August of this year, there have been 42 strikes involving 1,000 or more workers, with a third occurring in the healthcare sector. This surge in strikes reflects the challenges faced by healthcare providers nationwide, including staffing shortages and burnout.

Kaiser Permanente acknowledges the staffing problems but emphasizes that this is an industry-wide issue. They state that during the “Great Resignation” period of 2021-2022, over 5 million people left their healthcare jobs nationwide, leading to burnout among two-thirds of healthcare staff.

The strike is temporary, and striking employees will return to work on October 7. However, if an agreement is not reached, a more extended and stronger strike may occur in November.

