Mariana Downing, Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2023, Shines at Jay-Z’s Exclusive Blackjack Party

Mariana Downing, the reigning Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2023, made a stellar appearance at the exclusive blackjack party hosted by Jay-Z, husband of Beyoncé. The high-profile event took place at the Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey, where Mariana stole the spotlight with her stunning presence.

Attended by 200 guests, including A-list stars like ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s husband Jack, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, and the board of directors of Reform Alliance, the party was an intimate affair filled with music personalities and influential figures.

The Ocean Casino Resort provided a seven-figure jackpot for the guests, and the event successfully raised $20 million, with an entry fee of $100,000 per player and $50,000 for other attendees.

Mariana Downing, the beautiful representative from the Dominican Republic, turned heads in a captivating black dress that accentuated her long legs and slender figure. She also proudly wore her Miss RD crown, adding an extra touch of glamour to the evening.

An informant from Atlantic City revealed that Ocean Casino is setting up special tables for live performances while people enjoy the gaming experience.

Kim Kardashian is set to join the star-studded event in New Jersey after attending Fashion Week in Paris, accompanied by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The charity event was the brainchild of Jay-Z, who co-founded the Reform Alliance. He wanted to combine the fundraising efforts with a fun party and card tournament, inspired by the 007 theme, with a grand prize of $1 million.

The blackjack party organized by Jay-Z showcased not only the luxurious and entertaining side of the casino world but also raised substantial funds for a worthy cause. Mariana Downing’s presence added an extra sparkle to the already mesmerizing affair.