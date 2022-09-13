Home Entertainment ‘Mario’ filmmakers confirm that ‘Star-Lord’ will not use in-game accents in the film – Movie – cnBeta.COM
When Chris Pratt was cast as the voice actor for Mario in the Super Mario movie, fans questioned how he would fit the role. The video game character Mario is known for his wildly exaggerated Italian accent—the epitome of the iconic “It’s-a-me, Mario!” In fact, when announcing the casting, Pratt posted the line on Instagram and said he wouldn’t use the stereotype.

Now, Mario Bros. co-producer Chris Meledandri has confirmed that Pratt won’t use the accent, also revealing that the film will reference the familiar “it-a-me” sound.

Meledandri spoke highly of Pratt’s work, saying: “All I can tell you is that the voice work he did for us in Mario is amazing…. I can’t wait for people to hear it. arrive.”

While Pratt himself is not Italian, producers say Charlie Day, who voices Luigi, is Italian.

It is reported that the Mario movie, which has no official title, is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2022.

