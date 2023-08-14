Marisfrolg’s 30th Anniversary Advertising Campaign Celebrates 30 Years of Growth and the Power of Time

Marisfrolg Marks 30th Anniversary with Powerful Advertising Campaign “30/30”

August 4, 2023 – Marisfrolg, one of China‘s leading high-end women’s clothing brands, has released its 30th anniversary advertising campaign under the name “Time”. The campaign, titled “30/30”, invites 30 contemporary women to explore the concept of time through independent stories, showcasing the 30-year growth journey of the fashion brand.

Marisfrolg has always been known for its focus on women’s empowerment and their evolution in society. The “30/30” advertising campaign aims to highlight the changes and strength that women possess, transcending time and societal expectations. By visually representing the concept of “30” through diverse perspectives, Marisfrolg reflects the shared experiences of contemporary women and their journey over the past three decades.

The campaign delves into the intricate relationship between women and time. Physicist Albert Einstein’s belief that “time is relative” serves as a backdrop to Marisfrolg’s exploration of the subject. Through the lens of the camera, the campaign captures 30 different “30” stories, showcasing the uniqueness of each contemporary woman. It allows these individual stories to be “seen” and visualizes the intangible concept of time.

Marisfrolg’s campaign also reveals the behind-the-scenes stories of the heroines featured in the advertising campaign. This includes swimmer and Olympian Elisabetta Dessy, who tells a story of love through her persistence in swimming. Additionally, drama actress Wei Ling, serves as a model and explores the idea of choice and multiple identities that women face in their 30s.

The campaign also invites lifestyle blogger Yuan Pan and clothing brand manager Westmasy to share their stories. Yuan Pan reminisces about an old song she collected 30 years ago, while Westmasy recounts the story behind a mother’s necklace that was gifted 30 years ago. These intimate and personal tales highlight the power of memory and the meaningful objects that transcend time.

Marisfrolg’s 30th anniversary advertising campaign celebrates the brand’s journey from “1/30” to “30/30”. It showcases the growth and real stories behind 30 contemporary women, symbolizing love, choice, listening, inheritance, and companionship. Through these stories, Marisfrolg pays tribute to the past while welcoming a new beginning.

As Marisfrolg enters its fourth decade, the brand remains committed to its original intention of empowering women. The campaign highlights Marisfrolg’s mission to be a trusted partner for women’s self-expression, providing ease and lightness in their complicated daily lives. It serves as a warm and moving tribute to fearless women and echoes the enduring legacy of the brand over time.

About Marisfrolg:

Marisfrolg is a renowned high-end women’s clothing brand in China. With a focus on women’s empowerment, the brand has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for the past 30 years. Marisfrolg seeks to redefine fashion as a means for women to express themselves rather than conforming to external standards. Through its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, Marisfrolg continues to inspire and empower contemporary women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

