MARKET, a well-known Los Angeles brand, recently officially released the latest 2023 spring series Lookbook, in which you can see T-shirts, Hoodie, shirts, Polo shirts, sweaters, shorts, hats and socks, creating straightforward and clear styles with playful street styles Attitude, through a large number of patches, eye-catching and full-page prints and slogans throughout the design elements, more careful analysis of inspiration can see the neat lines such as green cutting mats, as well as the classic Microsoft Windows XP tablecloth “blue sky, white clouds and green land”.

This Lookbook invites rapper Trinidad James, Internet celebrity Zach Piona and others to appear on the camera and interpret it, especially in the Random Workshop of MARKET. Random Workshop is an extension of MARKET’s physical service store, which gives clothing items a new look through processing and transformation techniques.

The latest spring series of MARKET 2023 will be officially launched on the official website on March 3, US time. Interested readers please pay attention.

