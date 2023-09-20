Home » Marley returns to Telefe with Around the world: schedules and guests
After reappearing to host the tribute to Silvina Luna, Marley returns to the Telefe screen. The host will return on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with his iconic program, Por el Mundo.

Marley will not be alone. Accompanied by his son, Mirko, his team, and great figures from television and the Argentine entertainment world in general, he will relive his most fun trips.

The return of the program with more miles of joy on television is an unmissable proposal to watch as a family, meet and share great moments with the country’s most beloved celebrities.

In the first program, Susana Giménez from Miami, Lali from Qatar, Wanda Nara from Thailand, Cris Morena from Germany and Damián Betular from Spain, are some of the destinations that they will enjoy again.

All the craziness and lots of laughter, while discovering the most incredible cultures and traditions from every corner of the world.

