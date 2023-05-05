MARNI JAM joins hands with NO VACANCY INN to release the 2023 summer joint capsule collection

In this cooperation, MARNI joined hands with No Vacancy Inn to launch the 2023 summer joint capsule series, using clothing as the canvas to change the color rhythm, bringing exclusive colorful colors and fun to summer vacations.

Founded by Tremaine Emory, Ade “Acyde” Odunlami and Brock Korsan, No Vacancy Inn’s brand ethos mirrors MARNI’s. The two parties are committed to creating diverse works through cross-border linkage. Through the community bound by deep friendship, they will continue to attract fans from all over the world and inject endless inspiration into them.

Photography: Derrick Ofosu Boateng

The MARNI x NO VACANCY INN joint series presents men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes, combining chic prints, layered patchwork and flowing shapes, reflecting the wanton mood and jumping the rhythm of midsummer. Bowling shirts and shorts, cut-out waistband knee skirts and one-piece swimsuits are decorated with natural psychedelic art patterns such as stars and fish; hoodies and shorts use bold strokes to interpret MARNI color aesthetics; loose Straight-leg jeans, mini skirts and jumpsuits are embellished with painted palm trees and clouds; airy knit sweaters, cardigans and dresses are dyed in colorful shades of rainbow texture; jersey bikini swimsuits are paired with matching bottoms for a retro 70s feel.

The capsule collection reimagines classic MARNI handbags and accessories, including the Venice mini bucket bag and the Marcel bag in woven raffia with contrasting leather trim and distressed straw handles; Incorporating marine elements, it is full of vitality, and it is matched with a matching beach towel.

The collection also features jersey Fussbett slides, leather Roman sandals and white Dada Bumper loafers embellished with clouds and birds, as well as accessories such as raffia hats, bucket hats and beach hats in a variety of colours.

Photography: Derrick Ofosu Boateng

The MARNI x NO VACANCY INN joint campaign was shot by Ghanaian artist Derrick Ofosu Boateng, and the scene was shot on the beach of Accra (Accra). The picture is full of highly saturated and bright colors. Boateng adheres to his unique “tonalism”, drawing visual narrative inspiration from Ghanaian proverbs, and interpreting unique attitudes through a witty perspective.

MARNI x NO VACANCY INN will be officially launched on April 20, 2023 at MARNI boutiques in Mainland China, MARNI Tmall flagship store and MARNI WeChat Mini Program.

Photo: Derrick Ofosu Boateng / Source: MARNI Group

