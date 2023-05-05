Home » UFO World Cup Cairo Station: Wang Xiaojing won the women’s UFO multi-directional bronze medal
UFO World Cup Cairo Station: Wang Xiaojing won the women’s UFO multi-directional bronze medal

2023-05-05 09:55:20.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Wang Meng, Yao Bing

According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, in the UFO World Cup Cairo competition on the 4th local time, Wang Xiaojing of the Chinese team won the women’s UFO multi-directional bronze medal. In addition to the women’s two-way gold medal from 18-year-old Jiang Yiting, the Chinese team ended the event with one gold and one bronze.

During the Paris Olympic cycle, the International Shooting Federation adjusted the rules of the flying saucer event, and added a semi-final link between the qualifying round and the final. The top eight players in the qualifying round were divided into two groups for the semi-finals, and the top two players of the two groups entered the final.

Wang Xiaojing scored 115 in the qualifying round and ranked third, 4 behind the top-ranked Chinese Taipei veteran Lin Yijun. In the ensuing semi-finals, both shot 19 of 25 and advanced to the final together.

In the final, Wang Xiaojing hit a set of strikes at the beginning and her performance fluctuated slightly. After 25 rounds, she scored 20 hits. She missed the gold medal round by 1 hit and won the bronze medal. In the end, Portugal’s Barros won the championship, and Lin Yijun won the silver medal.

In the men’s flying saucer multi-directional competition, all Chinese team members participated in the qualifying round, and the best scorer was Qi Ying, who ranked 26th.

The next UFO World Cup will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from May 20 to 29.

