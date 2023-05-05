strategic partnership for the European IT Service

Kirey Group, a cutting-edge Italian IT company, expert in systems integration and development of technological solutions, is ready to expand its presence across Europe. He recently formed an alliance with One Equity Partners (OEP)a private equity firm specializing in the middle market, which will support its mission to create a new pan-European offer of high-level IT services.

“In full coherence with our original build-up DNA, we become interpreters of the OEP project aimed at creating a new European digital pole – declares Vittorio Lusvarghi, CEO of Kirey Group – Together with the acquisition of Synergyc, the entry of OEP gives a new impetus to our development plansguaranteeing us new resources and skills to consolidate our positioning inside and outside the Italian market and ensure our customers a continuous added value“.

The goal is to create a new European digital hub

Founded in 2017 following a management buyout operation, Kirey Groupwith headquarters in Milan and a global geographic footprint, serves over 400 corporate clients as digital transformation specialistoffering cutting-edge technological support, ranging from data analytics to cybersecurity, from cloud computing to the development of software as a service.

The Group also boasts consolidated expertise in banking and insurance sectorssecuring a prominent position in the segment both in Italy and abroad, and in particular on the Spanish market, with an offer dedicated to insurance agents and brokers.

In an effort to establish itself as the leading IT service provider in Europe, OEP has embarked on a major initiative with the Kirey Group which reflects its ambition. This is testified by thesimultaneous acquisition of Synergycthe Bulgaria-based IT services provider renowned for its outstanding consulting, infrastructure engineering and financial analysis capabilities.

OEP supports the cause of Kirey Group

“We believe that – he intervenes Joerg Zirener, Senior Managing Director, One Equity Partners – the simultaneous merger of Kirey Group and Synergyc will create a new important player capable of positioning itself on the European IT Service market, which is experiencing rapid expansion driven by the growing diffusion of remote working and by the request to digitize business processes”.

“One Equity partners is the perfect investment partner for an ever-changing business like that of the Kirey Group, and thanks to the possibility of expanding the offer with Synergyc’s expertise, we will be able to provide sophisticated services in cutting-edge areas, reaching out to companies across all sectors who are looking for ways to use technology to refine their business models and improve the experience of their customers” concludes of Lusvargh.