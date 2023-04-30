Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich: Herbert Hainer avoids commitment to Oliver Kahn

As of: 04/30/2023 6:49 p.m

Oliver Kahn’s role at Bayern Munich remains a topic of conversation. President Herbert Hainer refers to the sporting tasks, Kahn himself to his “great responsibility”.

When asked about the future of CEO Oliver Kahn at the record champions, Bayern President Herbert Hainer carried out an internal analysis of the “ overall situation ” announced.

After Munich’s 2-0 (0-0) win against Hertha BSC, the 68-year-old did not specifically respond to a question about speculation about Kahn leaving, but said: “ We’re concentrating on the sport now because that’s the most important thing that happens down on the pitch and that we win the eleventh German championship (in a row). .”

Besides that “ Of course we analyze and debate the overall situation, discuss it calmly, internally and also very carefully, as you are used to from FC Bayern “, said Hainer. By beating Hertha, Bayern took the lead from Borussia Dortmund and are going into the remaining four games of the season as favorites for the championship.

Kahn assumes whereabouts

When asked if he would still be CEO next season, Kahn replied: “ But of course I’m still here. ” At the long-planned regular Supervisory Board meeting on May 22, “ very, very critical ” to be discussed. “We will certainly also be very analytical and ask ourselves a lot of questions “Said the former Bayern captain:” It’s not like we like everything that’s happened here in the last few months. “