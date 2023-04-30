Juventus: Calvo, Allegri’s confirmation is not in question – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – “The goals are second place and the Europa League final. Talking about Allegri’s confirmation would mean the obvious. He’s back for a four-year project, we’re not even half done. For he talks about the 11 trophies in 7 years, the two Champions League finals: it’s not in question”.



Interviewed by Dazn on the sidelines of Bologna-Juventus, the ‘chief officer’ of the Juventus club Francesco Calvo ‘confirms’ the current coach, who will therefore also remain for next season.



“Even in a season like this we want to learn – says Calvo again -, both us managers and the coach and the players. We are planning the future: we are a granite block and this is the priority together with second place and reaching the final of Europa League”. (HANDLE).

