Saype on Mont Blanc, the artist who paints messages on the grass

They arrive on Mont Blanc the incredible works of Saypethe artist who paints messages to humanity on grass.

Saype is the absolute pioneer of a new movement that lega the land art and the street art and is famous throughout the world for its gigantic masterpieces on the grass visible only from above.

The paints, which he himself created to paint the frescoes on the grass, are totally natural and biodegradable, made up of charcoal, chalk and milk proteins.

Mont Blanc represents for the artist an ancestral place of magnificence and emotional serenity, a source of great inspiration, which leads him to communicate the importance of transmitting environmental and human values ​​between generations.

Works by Saype in Courmayeur when

Saype will be in Courmayeur in the days between the end of June and the beginning of July and will build his highest work ever in the alpine pastures overlooking the intermediate station of Skyway Monte Bianco, the Pavillon.

It will be possible to admire the temporary work from the cable car in the month of July. The monumental fresco will not last long: the work will disappear as the grass grows. But Saype’s message will remain for a long time in the souls and hearts of those who have been able to grasp them.

Skyway Monte Bianco

Skyway Monte Bianco is not just a cable car, it’s an idea: to bring man closer to the mountains and the sky, broaden horizons and overcome borders. A technological marvel of Italian engineering that offers an unforgettable travel experience, capable of involving all the senses, accompanying them to the closest point to Mont Blanc, to arrive where the gaze is lost. Located in Courmayeur, in the heart of the Aosta Valley Alps, the four cabins are panoramic structures that gently rotate 360° throughout the climb, offering a unique view of Mont Blanc and the surrounding peaks such as the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, the Gran Paradiso and the Grand Combin, taking visitors to the last station at 3,466 meters in just 15 minutes.

Photo Credit: Valentin Flauraud

