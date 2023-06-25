Home » Will they call off the search for Wilson?
Will they call off the search for Wilson?

Versions recently emerged about the search for the rescue dog Wilson, who is still lost in the jungle.

The Military Forces continue their tireless effort to find Wilson, the brave rescue dog who played a crucial role in the rescue of four minors lost in the Guaviare jungle. However, as time passes, hopes of finding the canine alive fade.

Wilson never returned to the search party after helping locate the children, and a constant search for their whereabouts has been maintained ever since. Despite the efforts and perseverance of approximately 30 commandos and professional soldier Cristian David Cuaran Lara, who was in charge of the rescue dog, to date not a single trace of Wilson has been found, according to a source from the Forces. Military in an interview with El Tiempo.

While Colombia remains hopeful that Wilson will turn up, the difficult conditions of the jungle pose a challenge for a dog. The military source mentioned to said medium that, although the search will continue for a few more days, it is necessary to be realistic and consider the possibility of suspending it, due to the exhaustion of resources and personnel involved. In addition, the importance of allowing the commandos to rest and spend time with their families was highlighted, since they have made an extraordinary effort.

“You don’t abandon a partner,” said the source, acknowledging the commitment to the search for Wilson. However, he also emphasized the need to face the reality of the situation and consider the limitations of the jungle. If Wilson is not found, unfortunately, the search will have to be called off.

Wilson’s story has captivated all of Colombia, and the nation continues to hope for a happy ending in the search for this faithful four-legged friend.

