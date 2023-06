The dismembered bodies of seven people, two of them identified as women, were located this Saturday in front of the church in the Barrio de San Mateo de Chilpancingo, capital of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. According to a police report, it was through an anonymous call early this Saturday that the discovery was reported. […]

