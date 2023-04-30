Teodora Džehverović comments on pictures in the bathroom | Entertainment

Singer Teodora Džehverović published a new series of photos from the Seychelles, her followers defend and attack her

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Goca is still “bright and dressed” in Zadruza, and Teodora has become one of the most popular singers in Serbia, who nevertheless appears in the media more often due to gossip and explicit content she publishes on social networks.

She recently found herself at the center of a scandal because of an audio recording and a montage where she is naked, but also because of her increasingly frequent visits to Partizan matches. Along with the increased interest of the public, Teodora began to publish raunchy pictures on social networks.

It was the same this time, with a series of new pictures from the Seychelles, which even caused a fight among her followers. Because of the photos of her crotch and those showing her tattoo on her chest from the swimsuit, some called her derogatory names, while others defended her. Among the comments there was one question – “What happened to this girl“.

