With more than 40 degrees in the room of the new Operational Center of the CPC Colón -which is where the Cosmic Bowling was operating-, the mayor Martín Llaryora delivered his last message at the opening of sessions of the Deliberative Council of Córdoba.

And it was a speech that was out of the ordinary due to the use of audiovisual resources to enumerate the achievements of his administration, for the several times in which he praised the figure of the former radical mayor Rubén Américo Martí, and for the way in which he beat up those who became mayor between 1999 and 2019.

If I had to summarize what Llaryora said, the message that hung in the air was “it wasn’t that difficult to do”. That became clear every time she appealed to “I couldn’t believe it” when she was listing the achievements of his management.

Since its first session opening, held in the courtyard of the San Antonio school in the San Vicente neighborhood, in March 2020, Martí was always present as the model to follow.

So much so that the place chosen was the new center that is part of the operational decentralization policy carried out by the current management, as a continuity of the administrative decentralization that the radical former mayor proposed through the CPCs in the 1990s.

Llaryora appealed to the rhetorical resource of exaggerating his disbelief by remarking that no mayor after Martí continued that policy that is embodied in the Organic Charter of 1995 and that political decentralization is still indebted.

He differentiated himself as much as possible from his predecessors Germán Kammerath, Luis Juez, Daniel Giacomino and Ramón Mestre. He did not name them, but he put them in the same bag with the label of “not wanting or not being able to” do things. Although, without a doubt, the largest number of darts were directed towards his radical predecessor.

This discursive strategy was repeated on several occasions: with the works that prevent the collapse of Villa El Libertador, with the incorporation of buses with ramps for people with reduced mobility and with the enhancement of Las Heras Park.

Also, with the completion of works that had begun in other efforts and that were abandoned for years, such as the recovery of the Comedia theater and the construction of the headquarters of the Deliberative Council.

However, it was not a combative speech. On the contrary, he was smiling and even condescending. He repeated several times the requests for applause for people and institutions that collaborated with his management, and not even in the most emphatic moments did the smile on his face disappear.

The video he used to review his managerial achievements was perfectly edited, set to inspiring music, and lasted six minutes. Llaryora saw him standing, at the lectern, next to the vice mayor and pro-government candidate, Daniel Passerini.

The mayor had the speech written so that it would not be so long, but before each paragraph he went out of the text to infuse the story with an epic story related to what he was telling.

The constant digressions combined with the stifling heat in the room to make the message seem much longer than it really was. The harangue at the end broke the burden and allowed us to get some fresh air.

