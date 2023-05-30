Home » Martin Scorsese meets ‘Pope Francis’ and announces new film about ‘Jesus’ | Hypebeast
Directed by Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser starred in Apple TV+’s annual blockbuster “Killers of the Flower Moon” which was first screened at the Cannes/Cannes Film Festival a few days ago. After the event ended, Scorsese met last weekend ” Pope Francis”, and announced that a biographical film based on “Jesus” will be produced.

According to multiple reports, 80-year-old Martin Scorsese met Pope Francis at a meeting in the Vatican on Saturday, and Scorsese said: “The only way to respond to the Pope’s appeal to artists is through self-importance.” to write a screenplay about ‘Jesus’, and I’m going to start working on it.”

This statement also means that the next film directed by Scorsese will be this biographical film with the theme of “Jesus”. In the past, he filmed a controversial religious film “The Last Temptation of Christ” in 1988, referring to Nikos Kazantzakis’ novel of the same name, about the life of Jesus and his struggles with all forms of temptation, including fear, doubt, depression, reluctance and sexuality, has been polarized for deviating from the popular image of Jesus. In addition, there is “Silence” in 2016, which was specially shot in Taiwan as Scorsese’s personal further research on the image of Jesus. The story focuses on Christians who were persecuted in Japan in the 17th century.

