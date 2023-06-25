Martín Scuncio celebrated with the Poncho his second consecutive victory in the Argentine Rally

After winning six of the 11 stages contested in the Poncho Rally in Catamarca, Martin Scuncio and Javiera Román (Skoda Fabia) achieved their second consecutive victory in the Argentine Rally, after also winning in La Rioja three weeks ago.

Scuncio, a pilot from Bahia who has lived in Chile for some time, was the clear dominator of the competition in which he took reassuring advantages on Saturday and on Sunday he dedicated himself to managing. His escort was Miguel Baldoni (Skoda), who finished at 40s3/10 and won three stages. And third was the local Augusto D’agostini (Skoda), at 2m03s2/10.

Gastón Pasten (Skoda) and Juan Carlos Alonso (Skoda) from Cordoba were behind the podium members.

A second stage with faster and more technical roads showed a different part that the multiple champion Federico Villagra (Hyundai) could not run due to mechanical problems.

The Poncho Rally, by categories

Among the RC Maxi Rally, the Concordia driver Nadia Cutro (Toyota Yaris) was able to consummate her first victory of the year with a net time of 1h28m28s6/10, to beat Hernán Kim (VW) by 12s1/10 and Miguel by 2m05s5/10 Potato (VW).

For his part, in the RC3 Junior division, Ricardo Daparte (VW) from Cordoba brought Cruz del Eje a great victory ahead of Ricardo Collado (Ford) by 10m17s8/10 and Eernesto Lord (VW) by 13m27s5/10.

These are the winners of the #RallydelPoncho 2023 🏁. 🏆RC3 Junior: Ricardo Daparte / Emanuel Rozados

🏆RC4: Luigi Contin / Martin Villete

🏆RC5: Mariano Preto / Juan P. Del Riego

🏆Senior Cup: Ricardo Daparte / Emanuel Rozados Cheers to all 🎊 🍾 pic.twitter.com/1bbriYjusF — Rally Argentino (@RallyArgentino) June 25, 2023

The RC4 division had a Luigi Contín (Renault Clio) its winner, ahead of Juan Saralegui (Ford) at 4m531/1 and Rodrigo Fialho (Renault Clio), more than an hour from the winner.

Finally, among the RC5s, the victory was held by Mariano Preto (Peugeot) ahead of Gastón Pedrido (Ford Fiesta) at 5s6/10 and Sebastian Landa (Ford Fiesta) at 5m12s9/10.

The category will have a hiatus until August 4, when a new edition of the Vuelta de La Manzana begins in Río Negro, organized by the General Roca Flyers Association.

General Classification of the Poncho Rally

Martín Scuncio-Román (Skoda Fabia) in 1h19m33sMiguel Baldoni-Franchello (Skoda Fabio) at 40s3/10Augusto D’Agostini-Carrera (Skoda Fabia) at 1m38s7/10Gastón Pastén-Ramos (Skoda Fabia) at 2m03s2/10Juan Carlos Alonso-Monasterolo ( Skoda Fabia) at 2m56s6/10Leandro Bonnin-Baucero (Citroën) at 3m26s7/10Roberto Saba-Suaya (Skoda Fabia) at 3m45s3/10Federico Cadamuro-Allende (Skoda Fabia) at 4m38s6/10Alejandro Menéndez-Díaz (Skoda Fabia) at 4m 46s6/10Rodrigo Zeballos-González (Citroën) at 5m18s9/10

