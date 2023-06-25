films, series and programs to see on June 25th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question and give you useful tips on how to spend a quiet evening in front of the screen. In prime time, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the first season of Blancawhile Rai 2 responds with the musical show Tim Summer Hits. Also noteworthy is the programming of the La 7 column A particular daywhile on TV 8 a new appointment with the Gialappashow.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Network 4 broadcasts in succession Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets e Three Kingswhile Iris replies with The deception Of Sophia Coppola e Dark Places – In dark places Of Gilles Paquet-Brenner. The proposal from Cielo, which broadcasts, is also excellent 36 Quai des Goldsmiths Of Olivier Marchal. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 25, 2023

All the best of Sky at your fingertips. Discover the super offer!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…Less clutter, more control – With Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and launch the… Home theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos format support – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Blanca (television series, season 1 episode 5)

11.25pm ​​– TG 1 Sera (news)

11.30 pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:45 – Jubilee 2025. Pilgrims of hope (religion)

01:15 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)

11.45 pm – Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)

00:45 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:50 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11.25 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

11.50pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

23:55 – Half an hour more (current events)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

01:55 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

Network 4

21:25 – Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game (film by Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

23:45 – Three Kings (film di David O. Russell, 1999)

01:45 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Sergeant Rex (film by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, 2017)

11.35pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:10 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 2)

Italia 1

21:20 – Emigratis – The showdown (show)

00:40 – CHiPs (film on Dax Shepard, 2017)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11.25pm ​​– La 7 Doc (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – Scream 4 (movie on Wes Craven, 2011)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The forgotten prince (film by Michel Hazanavicius, 2020)

22:55 – Ben-Hur (film on Timur Bekmambetov, 2016)

01:05 – Time for guns – Revenge at the OK Corral (film by John Sturges, 1967)

Iris

21:00 – The deception (film by Sofia Coppola, 2017)

11:05 pm – Dark Places (film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, 2015)

01:20 – Turkish passion (film by Vicente Aranda, 1994)

Cielo

21:15 – 36 Quai des Orfèvres (film by Olivier Marchal, 2004)

11:15 pm – XXX – A red light profession (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Above Suspicion (film di Phillip Noyce, 2019)

23:05 – Killerman (movie on Malik Bader, 2019)

00:55 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:00 – Welcome to Zombieland (film by Ruben Fleischer, 2009)

Rai 5

21:15 – Paradises to save (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11.15pm – Manzoni 90 (documentary)

23:00 – Sunrise (Zora) (film by Dalibor Matanic, 2020)

01:00 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:05 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:30 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 inch 4K UHD smart TV LED Android TV… HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: Unique Ambilight features smart LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

