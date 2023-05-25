“SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.1!” will be aired on May 26 (Fri)! | New Headlines-TheHubNews

Entertainment Center / Comprehensive Report

Sega Co., Ltd. announced that the “SEGA Information Bureau” will be launched every month in the future, and share the latest game information with you! This program will be co-hosted by the well-known live broadcaster and Sandykaka, and they will bring information to each player in the most relaxed and lively atmosphere.

The first episode of “SEGA Intelligence Agency EP.1” will be broadcast on SEGA’s official YouTube at 19:00 on May 26, 2023 (Friday). The program will discuss “Dragon Among Men 7: Legendary Heroes Unknown” and “Human Information about Dragon 8, and the game introduction of the popular 3D labyrinth RPG “World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER” developed by ATLUS. In addition, this program will also bring you a large amount of information about “Company of Heroes 3”, “Disgaea 7”, “LOOP8” and the mobile game “404 GAME RE:SET -Error Game Re:set-“. Everyone who likes games under SEGA ATLUS, don’t miss this “SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.1”!

■ SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.1!

YouTube： https://youtu.be/59wt_5LC0xE

“SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.1!” In addition to bringing you the latest SEGA-related information and game introductions, there will also be lucky draws and good news at the end of the program. Please watch till the end!

▲Minister, Sandykaka

■Program information

Program name: SEGA Intelligence Bureau EP.1!

First broadcast date: May 26, 2023 (Fri) 19:00～

MC: Minister, Sandykaka

Program URL: https://youtu.be/59wt_5LC0xE