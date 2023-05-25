The movie “Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud” is officially launched Chen Haomin reproduces the legend of martial arts-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: The movie “Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud” is officially launched Chen Haomin reproduces the legend of martial arts

Produced by Huameng Century Films (Hainan) Co., Ltd., Shandong Xiaocaoqingqing Films Co., Ltd., Beijing Huameng Times Films Co., Ltd., Qingdao Qiqiqi Films Co., Ltd., Shanghai Baikun Investment Management Co., Ltd., Wan Yao Jointly produced by Shanshan (Qingdao) Culture Communication Co., Ltd. and Dongyang Zhongyue Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., produced by Huameng Century Films (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and Beijing Huameng Times Films Co., Ltd., exclusively by Beijing Lizhi Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. Xuanfa, starring Chen Haomin, starring Zhang Han, Xu Feng, Zhang Ruyi, etc., and Liu Qingsong as the chief producer, director, and screenwriter, the ancient costume martial arts online movie "Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud" was officially launched on the Tencent platform on May 25 . The film tells the story of Duan Heyu, the emperor played by Chen Haomin, who is an excellent emperor who is diligent in government, loves the people, and governs the country benevolently, and is supported by the people of Dali. The Dali Kingdom under his rule was originally prosperous and stable, but when the sun and the moon turned dark one day, the pipa worn by the national treasure Flying Goddess who protected the Dali Kingdom in the palace disappeared. If the pipa falls into the wrong hands, it will pose a serious threat to Dali. It is rumored that the pipa on the flying goddess can only show its magical powers when they appear in pairs. The two players who are connected with each other can respond to the strings, and the resonance of the sound can break the heart of the listener, killing people a few steps away. Therefore, Duan Heyu and Wei Shuyu (played by Zhang Han) went to look for it in disguise, but they were caught by the Xixia killer Ziqiong Baguio with Mixiang. How should the two in danger get back the flying pipa? How should the grievances and grievances between Xixia and Xixia end? The movie "Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud" takes history as a mirror and uses Duan Heyu, the emperor of Dali in real history, as a creative prototype. The double pipa, one of the eight totems of the country, finally successfully guarded the legend of the country. This film is different from the narrative mode of previous similar films that emphasize love and love over martial arts. Instead, it focuses the story on a huge world view, an emperor's difficult choice when facing national righteousness and personal emotions. At the expense of ego's patriotic values. Chen Haomin, who played the role of King Duan Heyu of Dali, is a famous actor and singer in Hong Kong, China. In 1997, he became famous by playing the role of Duan Yu in the TV series "Dragon Ba Bu", and later became well-known to the audience as the role of Monkey King in the TV series "Journey to the West II". He has appeared in many classic costume dramas, and he is known as the "Prince of Costume Drama". This time, in "Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud", he casts a new role, playing the role of a civilized and military emperor, who is diligent in government and loves the people. In the face of crisis, he is fearless, courageous and resourceful, and he is affectionate and devoted to his beloved. This character with sharp contrasting attributes is perfectly presented by Chen Haomin, who has superb acting skills. In addition, young actors such as Zhang Han, Xu Feng, and Zhang Ruyi also contributed wonderful acting skills in this film, which added to the icing on the cake. Director Liu Qingsong has put a lot of effort into everything from actors to scripts and the selection of shooting locations. As a cutting-edge chief producer/director/screenwriter, he has broken through the single-theme approach of traditional online movies, integrating ancient love, turbulent times, intrigue, Passionate growth and many other elements. Whether it is the delicate and moving emotional entanglements between men and women, or the bloody scenes of life-and-death contests between good and evil forces, Liu Qingsong has meticulously portrayed, captured every wonderful moment, and told a wonderful story for the audience with the camera. Sincerity has created a martial arts movie full of blood and tears, affection and righteousness. The movie "Blood Butterfly of Dali Wind and Cloud" has been officially launched on the Tencent platform. Whether you like exciting, thrilling action special effects, or love stories that are tender and sweet, you can find the one that suits you in this movie. element. Now, come and open the mysterious and legendary picture scroll of Dali with Hong Kong costume prince Chen Haomin.

