Allergy, 5 tricks to practice outdoor sports without turning into torture

Allergy sufferers know well how difficult it is to be able to play sports outdoors without experiencing signs of discomfort. In reality, with a few simple precautions all this is possible.

Spring for many is synonymous with allergies, a problem that can trigger quite a few inconveniences for those suffering from asthma and rhinitis in the presence and/or in contact with pollen. Days for those suffering from this problem can really become difficult to manage, especially for those who experience breathing difficulties, but also for those with chronic colds, often accompanied by eyes that water continuously.

Anyone in doubt as to whether the nature of the symptoms is related to allergies would be worth a visit to a specialist, who will carry out the so-called “prick test”, which is used to understand what the body’s reactions may be in contact with the allergen. However, the symptoms always remain the same, regardless of the triggering cause.

Spring and allergies: a difficult season

Allergy sufferers know very well that this is a condition they cannot get rid of easily. If you take the necessary precautions, however, you have the possibility of reducing some symptoms. And maybe feel better immediately.

The first remedy that is usually given to allergy sufferers is the daily intake of so-called antihistamines , usually to be taken in the evening because many of these cause drowsiness. This can be accompanied by a spray suitable for combating respiratory crises for those with asthma.

However, it is possible, through some small gestures, to try to reduce the symptoms. In closed places it would be good to open the windows for air exchange early in the morning and late in the evening, when the pollen concentration is lower. You should also not forget to wash curtains, carpets and walls often, as well as change the sheets more frequently.

Washing the walls of the shower is just as important to reduce mold growthas well as using vacuum cleaners equipped with specific filters for those allergic to dust. Maximum caution, however, if you travel by carthe ideal would be not to keep the windows open to prevent something from entering inside that could increase the discomfort.

Except in special cases where the symptoms are quite strong, allergies cannot be a reason to change one’s daily routine. This counts also for those who love sports and wants to take advantage of the milder temperatures to be able to do it in the open air.

The idea of ​​being in contact with pollen could act as a deterrent, but not entirely. There are in fact some small precautions to be implemented that can reduce the problem.