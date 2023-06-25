Absent from school 20 years out of 24: history teacher dismissed from ministry

She was a tenured professor of history and philosophy in a secondary school in Chioggia (Venice). But for 20 out of 24 years she was absent. Not only that: in the only four months in a row in which she was dedicated to the class, she provoked complaints from the students for her “unpreparedness”, for the “randomness” in assigning grades and for having presented herself several times without the textbooks.

All in all, a career to forget. And now for the teacher comes the dismissal without appeal decided by the Ministry of Education. All this after a check after which the inspectors, in their report, defined the woman’s teaching methods as “incompatible with teaching”.

The government has now also ratified the dismissal Court of Cassationwhich confirmed the ministry’s decision emphasizing the «permanent and absolute ineptitude» of the teacher, who tried in vain to appeal to “freedom of teaching” to keep his job.

(Unioneonline/lf)

