Home Entertainment Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” has released multiple new character posters | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” has released multiple new character posters | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda” has released multiple new character posters | HYPEBEAST

Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” officially released the latest trailer at the beginning of the month, and today officially released a number of new character posters, focusing on many important characters, including the new Black Panther Shuri, M’Baku, Nakia, Riri Williams and the debut mutant hero Namor and his Talocan people.

This time, 12 character posters have been released in one fell swoop, including the new Black Panther Shuri, M’Baku, Nakia, Ramonda, Riri Williams, Okoye, Ayo, Aneka and CIA agents Everett K. Ross and Namor, Namora and Attuma as opposites , the war between Wakanda and Talocan will be an important plot of the film, and the outside world is constantly speculating who is behind the war, and many people will target Doctor Doom. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to be released in North America on November 11, and interested readers should pay attention.

See also  The crew once tried to kill the donkey heroine Sun Li

You may also like

AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club...

After the holiday, these five new watches are...

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

Key’s solo concert has been sold out and...

“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker...

Wu Hyuk and Kid Milli have successively put...

Xiong Dailin gave 101 roses to her husband,...

A different story in “The Big Exam” featuring...

From the positive energy topic of “group domination”...

Sustainable Amazon: deliveries with hydrogen trucks from 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy