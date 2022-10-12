Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” officially released the latest trailer at the beginning of the month, and today officially released a number of new character posters, focusing on many important characters, including the new Black Panther Shuri, M’Baku, Nakia, Riri Williams and the debut mutant hero Namor and his Talocan people.

This time, 12 character posters have been released in one fell swoop, including the new Black Panther Shuri, M’Baku, Nakia, Ramonda, Riri Williams, Okoye, Ayo, Aneka and CIA agents Everett K. Ross and Namor, Namora and Attuma as opposites , the war between Wakanda and Talocan will be an important plot of the film, and the outside world is constantly speculating who is behind the war, and many people will target Doctor Doom. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to be released in North America on November 11, and interested readers should pay attention.