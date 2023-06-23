Maslatón criticized the Wado-Manzur formula: “It greatly strengthens ‘Sombrilla’ Larreta”

After confirming the formula integrated by Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro and Juan Manzur for the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO), Carlos Maslatón analyzed the candidates in a television program and regretted the absence of Sergio Massa. According to the liberal economist, the Unión por la Patria strategy strengthens the opposition and even stated that a victory of Together for Change in the first round would be one of the possible scenarios in October.

Maslaton gave his verdict in the context of the program Hard to tametransmitted by C5Nafter being consulted by the Wado-Manzur formula.

“I don’t think it’s the best formula. I thought that the best candidate was Sergio Massacombined with one of the two of them”, opined the referent of liberalism.

“That formula has a problem, which greatly strengthens Horacio ‘Sombrilla’ Larreta”warned Maslaton.

Wado de Pedro: a history of militancy, identity recovery and state work

For Maslatón, the absence of Massa “strengthens” Larreta

Next, the economist explained the reasons for his claims. “I tell you why: ‘Umbrella’ Larreta has a lot of votes in common with Massa, people who can vote for one or the other”expressed on the screen of C5N.

“So when Massa is not there, he can transfer votes to Larreta”he reasoned.

C5N (Screenshot)

He also referred to the possibility of Juntos por el Cambio winning in the first round in October and considered that it would be “pitiful” for the opposition to take the “political credit” of the improvement that in his opinion the Argentine economy is experiencing.

Regarding the absence of Sergio Massa at the closing of the lists, Maslatón was categorical. “Today in Larretism there is a party”concluded the economist and panelist for Hard to tame.

