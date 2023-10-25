“Massa has nothing to do with me”: Javier Milei adds more support from Together for Change

With a runoff scenario in Argentina, the country was practically divided in two. On one side are those who defend the management of Sergio Massa at the head of the Ministry of Economy and want him as president, while on the other are those who are betting on a change and will vote for Javier Miley. In this framework, the economist plans to ally himself with the hard wing of Together for Changein which the PRO and United Republicans are.

This last space is represented by Ricardo Lopez Murphy, who in dialogue with Radio 10 acknowledged that he will work so that La Libertad Avanza triumphs on November 19. «Massa has nothing to do with me. “I’m going to fight those who want to support Massa in the runoff,” said the national deputy about the internal conflict that is coming to Macrismo.

«It is still difficult for me to understand how Alberto Fernández’s government managed to reverse the PASO. I thought they were going to be punished at the polls and they were rewarded. “The citizens did not share my assessment of this government and I have not achieved a good explanation,” López Murphy analyzed about the votes that Unión por la Patria achieved compared to PASO 2023.

In addition, he recalled the case of Martín Insaurrlde, who went on a luxury yacht with money that is unknown where it came from, and stated: “I continue to be surprised by the revaluation of the governments of Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof. I am evaluating the problem we havewhich would end with its main figures in charge and the Insaurralde “Chocolate should have had a devastating effect and it didn’t,” he said.

Finally, they consulted the leader of Together for Change about the result obtained by Patricia Bullrich, the candidate from the space who received 23%: «Mistakes have been made, there are no doubts. The inability to capitalize on that teaches us a lesson but I still believe that the result favorable to Alberto Fernández has filled me with amazement, it is the truth. The vote of the citizens was contradictory with my perception,” she admitted.

