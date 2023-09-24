Massa met with governors in Salta and assured that he will call for a “government of national unity”

The Minister of Economy and candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Sergio Massa, reiterated his commitment to convening a “government of national unity” if he is elected president in the next elections. These statements were made during an event in Salta, where he highlighted his willingness to work with leaders of different political forces.

«Do not be surprised that if I am elected president on December 10 there will be people from other political forces making up the cabinet. I am going to call for a government of national unity. I am not afraid to share with those who think differently.”said Massa at the event.

The proposal for a government of national unity aimed to promote collaboration and the inclusion of different political voices in decision-making. This idea became relevant to the political arc in Argentina, where political polarization has been a predominant feature in recent years.

Massa in Salta: announced energy measures and sought support to “export industrialized minerals”

At the event in Salta, Massa also announced energy measures aimed at the provinces of Norte Grande. Signed the “Güemes Declaration” and an agreement with the provinces of the region for investments in the generation of electrical energy through renewable sources. The event took place at the Logistics Node of the General Güemes Industrial Park, in Salta.

The Minister of Economy highlighted the importance of this agreement by stating that the governors of the Norte Grande “They take a giant step to boost the national electrical system”. The agreement involves collaboration between the national State and the provinces to support investments in electricity generation projects based on renewable sources.

Sergio Massa also mentioned the possibility of export industrialized minerals, highlighting the global demand for these products. He stressed the importance of being able to place “our industrialized minerals in a world that demands” this type of products. Massa emphasized the relevance of the Norte Grande region as a strategic economic center for Mercosur, with important logistics corridors and development nodes.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

