Mastic Scum – Icon Tour 2023 – Announcement

Mastic Scum – Icon Tour 2023 – Announcement

Mastic Scum Icon Tour 2023
12 temrine in three countries; Tour – stop in the federal capital on May 12th, 2023
beim Metalnight Outbreak, Scene Vienna, Hauffgasse 26, 1110 Vienna
Beginning: 6:30 p.m
Preis: from € 20.00 in advance, directly on oeticket HERE
Support: Idnipes, Dystrust, Cutting Threads, Beyond this Rift

Will be in April Mastic Scum Several festival and club stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic play around their current death metal breaker Icon present to a larger audience.

On May 12th, 2023, the death metal veterans will be headliners at the anniversary event 10 years Metal Night Outbreak in the Scene Vienna. This promises to be an illustrious evening with a lot of neck pain.

But before that there are some recommended tour stops! Check all data here:

01.04. Nexus Metal Bash – Saalfelden (AT)
15.04. Shredfest Linz #11 – Linz STWST (AT)
12.05. Metalnight Outbreak – Vienna Scene (AT)
19.05. Hodonin – Club Nautilus (CZ)
20.05. Nice to Eat You Deathfest – Decin (CZ)
09.06. Passau – Tabakfabrik (GER)
10.06. Chronical Moshers – Reichenbach (GER)
08.07. Obscene Extreme Festival – Trutnov (CZ)
05.08. Chodovo-Plansky Fest – Chodova (CZ)
29.09. Berlin Deathfest – Eastend Club (GER)
13.10. to be announced – Czech Rep. (CZ)
14.10. Massacre in VM #10 – Vysoke Myto (CZ)

