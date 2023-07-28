MAX&Co. and Superga® Unveil Elegant Sports Style Collaboration for Autumn/Winter

MAX&Co. Partners with Superga® for New Autumn/Winter Collection

MIDYEAR – As summer heats up, the fashion world is already looking ahead to the next season. MAX&Co. has recently announced its collaboration with renowned Italian shoe brand, Superga®, for an exciting new joint series set to launch this autumn and winter. Combining the classic and refined style of MAX&Co. with the functional features of Superga®, this collection aims to create an elegant sports aesthetic for urban tennis girls.

The collaboration between MAX&Co. and Superga® celebrates the interweaving of their respective brand designs. The collection features key pieces such as pleated culottes, sports jackets, and polo dresses, all in bright and lively colors. Whether on the sports field or on the streets, these outfits evoke the image of girls and their friends heading to a weekend getaway at a villa. The series also includes daily items such as MAX&Co. logo T-shirts adorned with floral patterns, as well as postcard-printed T-shirts inspired by Superga® advertisements from the 1930s.

Superga®, the century-old pioneer of vulcanized rubber shoemaking, brings its popular ’50s-inspired Alpina platform shoes and ’70s-style Panattas to the collaboration. These classic styles are updated with the newly launched Bubble design elements, encapsulating the newest trend in sports aesthetics.

The accessories in this collection are equally exciting. Casual peaked caps maintain the theme style, while colorful printed tennis backpacks add a touch of versatility.

The &Co.LLABORATION collaboration project, by MAX&Co., aims to pay tribute to the brand’s collaborative spirit. The project has invited established fashion celebrities as well as up-and-coming stars to join. Moving forward, the project plans to release more limited editions and seasonal collections, integrating the individuality of the co-designers with the unique style of the brand. This promises to write a magnificent chapter in the MAX&Co. brand story.

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the MAX&Co. and Superga® collaboration this autumn and winter. Stay tuned for more updates as the collection continues to unfold, bringing together the best of both brands to create an elegant and sporty style for the urban tennis girls of today.

