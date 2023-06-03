Home » May music from Austria – sound sketch
May music from Austria – sound sketch

May music from Austria – sound sketch

May brought many excellent new albums and singles from Austria. Here is a selection of songs and videos:

Current album: “A fragile system”

Current album: “Wiener Schickeria”

Current album: “Oh how beautiful life is”

Current album: “Participant Medal”

Current album: “Personal Development Deals”

upcoming album: “Lightning Trails”

