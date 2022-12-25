“The First Day of Chinese Group” Mayday “Noah’s Ark 10th Anniversary Evolution Reissue Limited Edition Concert” reproduces the familiar singing voice, rekindles the enthusiasm in the cold wind, relive the enthusiasm of the year, and the evolution of Noah’s Ark shocked the whole world The field, let the fans feel high from the moment they board the ship to the last moment. After the rebirth of rock and roll on the 23rd and one night, the journey started again on the 24th, with 25,000 fans in the audience. Today is Christmas Eve. Mayday will send a heavyweight Christmas gift as usual, and invite GEM Deng Ziqi to board the ship together and sing through the cloud “Write This Love Song For You” and “The Sky Has No Limits” also injected tenderness into Noah’s Ark.

Today coincides with Christmas Eve, and Mayday warmly prepares surprises for fans. Noah’s Ark welcomes the “Queen of Chinese Music Singing and Composer” GEM Deng Ziqi to collaborate on the cloud and sing their respective songs together. The selection of songs is very careful, “Write This Love Song for You “It is Mayday’s affectionate declaration, and GEM Deng Ziqi’s “The Sky Has No Limits” conveys the confidence to truly let love live in one’s body, hoping to bring warmth to more people. GEM Deng Ziqi served as a guest of Mayday’s “Just Rock It!!! “Blue | BLUE”” Beijing Bird’s Nest and Taoyuan. At that time, she revealed that she did her homework and watched Mayday’s Noah’s Ark concert DVD. Now she is on the same stage for the third time. She was very happy to board the ship through the cloud. With the help of holographic projection technology, GEM Deng Ziqi “real” stood on the stage and sang with Mayday.

In addition to the gift of GEM Deng Ziqi, Mayday invited fans to bring a song on board together. The birthday fans ordered “Let Me Take Care of You”, and they also found that one of them was about to take the university entrance examination subject ability test in the last 20 days Student, I hope she will order a song to cheer her up. In the end, she chose “John Lennon”. The group members found that the two songs were written by monsters, and said “Today is Monster Day”. The Nightmare Before Christmas, allowing fans to spend a joyful Christmas Eve.

In 2012, “Noah’s Ark” cruised the world and there was no real end; in 2022, “Noah’s Ark” set sail again, experienced sudden changes in the world, changes in people and things, and cherished the hard-won moments even more. Mayday and The people who love each other the most, the youngest friends, and the best partners board Noah’s Ark together, singing “Call Me Number One”, “Starry Sky”, “Hug” and other songs in unison.

Linyi Ring, the strongest newcomer who rings the bell, will be the opening guest for the second Mayday concert tonight! Linyi is honored to be invited to perform: “This is the second time to be the opening guest. Last time I had a partner to accompany me to sing on stage. This time I am the only one who is a little nervous, but I still prepare songs other than my own album. I hope Everyone will like it.” She sang the new song “You who worked hard in a certain corner” as the opening, and then specially sang the classic song “Can’t Hear” by the senior brother, and the audience sang intoxicated, followed by the new song “748 Lover” full of resentment and black belly “Festival” led tens of thousands of music fans at the scene to shout “Go to hell!” She is very looking forward to the concert: “I missed this very classic “Noah’s Ark” tour in 2012, and secretly went through the playlist of that year I look forward to hearing the 2022 version of “Noah’s Ark”.” Finally, the signature song “Oyster Noodle Line” is used as a Christmas Eve blessing, and I also look forward to a perfect warm-up for the solo concert tour in Taipei, Singapore, and Malaysia in 2023 . The off-site extra-screening stage returns, and tomorrow’s stage will be led by ALL IN 5, fools and idiots to have fun with fans in the afternoon. Mayday will continue to sing at the Lotte Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on May 25, 30, 31, and January 1, 7, and 8, 2023. Please pay close attention to Mayday and Believe Music’s official Weibo and WeChat.