Mayra Couto Returns to Lima: Teaching Theater Workshops and Responding to Controversy
Mayra Couto Returns to Lima: Teaching Theater Workshops and Responding to Controversy

Mayra Couto Returns to Lima: Teaching Theater Workshops and Responding to Controversy

Mayra Couto, who recently returned to Lima after living abroad for a few years, has been making headlines for various reasons. The actress has been teaching theater workshops in the city, but also found herself embroiled in some controversy regarding her former partner, Junior Silva.

Couto’s ex, Gabriel Calvo, recently made some startling revelations about Silva, claiming that he would frequently cry during his relationship with Couto. In response, Couto joked, “I didn’t know that he cried every day, if we had known we would have ended it sooner.”

Despite the drama, Couto remained composed and even praised Calvo for his acting talent, suggesting a potential collaboration in the future. She also dismissed Calvo’s claims, stating that she doesn’t remember the situations he described.

The actress has also faced scrutiny over funding for her series ‘My Body, My Rules,’ with allegations that she did not receive enough financial support from the Ministry of Culture. However, Couto has not publicly commented on this issue.

As Couto reacclimates to life in Lima, it seems that she is not shying away from the spotlight, despite the controversy surrounding her personal life. It remains to be seen how her return to the public eye will unfold as she continues her work in the entertainment industry.

