so you can know if you were chosen

Google Begins Testing New Anti-Tracking Protection Function in Chrome

Google announced several weeks ago that it would be implementing a new anti-tracking protection function in their Chrome browser. Starting today, January 4, 2024, the search engine will restrict access to third-party ‘cookies’ by default while browsing. This new feature is part of the Privacy Sandbox initiative and will initially be installed by 1% of Google Chrome users worldwide.

Victor Wong, Google’s senior director of product management for Privacy Sandbox, stated that the mission of the Privacy Sandbox team is to keep people’s activity private in a free and open internet world. This initiative supports Google’s broader mission to ensure that information remains accessible and useful to all.

The Privacy Sandbox is a proposal by Google to offer digital advertising that respects user data. It aims to eliminate third-party tracking ‘cookies’ in Chrome and uses alternative APIs to protect online data.

Many are curious to know if they are part of the 30 million people chosen for this Google test. There are several ways to find out. First, a pop-up window will appear in Chrome, describing Google’s new “Tracking Protection.” Additionally, usual cookie notices may not appear, and a small eye logo may appear in the URL bar when the protection is active. Users can click on the eye to allow a particular website to use cookies.

Users can also check their browser preferences manually in Chrome settings under the “Privacy and security” section. If they find cookie notifications activated, it is possible that they are one of the 30 million chosen for this Google test.

As the new anti-tracking protection function is rolled out, users are encouraged to be mindful of the changes in their browsing experience and review the new features available to them in Chrome.

This new development is in line with recent efforts by tech companies to prioritize user privacy and data protection. The implementation of such measures is expected to be met with varying reactions from users and stakeholders in the digital advertising and privacy advocacy communities.

