Meat market, the price rises below inflation and production grew 12% in 2023

The data of the report made by the Consortium of Argentine Meat Exporters (ABC), which showed that the slaughter of beef registered a rise of 12% year-on-year in the accumulated of the first 5 months of 2023. In turn, it reached a total of 6 million bovines slaughtered compared to the 5.36 million registered for the same period last year.

It should be noted that this rebound with a marked increase in the slaughter of cattle occurs in a context where the inflation in the price of bovine meat, it is well below the general rise in prices. In fact, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), published inflation data for May, which was 7.8%, while the interannual variation reached 114.2%. For its part, the segment of bovine cuts had a rise in prices that barely reached 1.5%.

In turn, data from the Institute of Argentine Beef Promotion (IPCVA), which covers 28 cuts, also reflected data in the same sense: the value rose 1.9% in May and, annualized, 70%.

production on the rise

Also, the production of bovine meat for the month of May 2023, reached figures close to 288.2 thousand tons (bone-in beef equivalent), which represents an increase of 9.3% compared to April, and 7.3% year-on-year. Regarding the accumulated of the first 5 months of the year, production was close to 1.36 million tons (carcass equivalent), which represents 10.2% more than the 1.23 million tons produced in the same period of 2022. .

The task also rises

Regarding the task of bovine meat, in May it was located at approximately 1.2 million heads processed, which represents a monthly increase of 8.7%, compared to April. These figures are equivalent to about 103,000 animals, and an increase of 10.4% compared to May 2022, which represents a growth of just over 120,000 specimens.

Within this framework, with the results of this major task, in the first 5 months of the year, close to 1.36 million tons of carcass equivalent were produced; 10.2% more than the 1.23 million tons obtained between January and May 2022.

More females at work

The report also highlighted that there was a slight increase in the percentage of females that participated in the slaughter, and also a slight decrease in the average weight. Regarding the participation of females in the slaughter, the ABC Consortium study showed that in May 2023 it stood at 48.3% of the total slaughter, slightly above the 47.3% participation of females registered in the same period of 2022.

In turn, during the first 5 months of 2023, the slaughter of females reaches a participation of 47.3% of the total, being slightly to moderately above the record of 46% corresponding to the period January to May 2022. 5 months of the year, almost 370 thousand more females were sent to slaughter than in the same period of the previous year.

The production of steers, steers and bulls

Regarding an analysis of the production with a breakdown by category, it was recorded that the production of carne Steers and steers had an interannual increase of 9.1% between January and May, with a production that went from 688.2 thousand tons to 751.1 thousand tons.

On the other hand, the production of bull meat had an increase of 1.6%, and went from 28.4 thousand to 28.8 thousand tons. While the availability of beef grew by 17.1%; climbed from 235.2 thousand to 275.4 thousand tons of beef. Also, it should be noted that the production of heifer meat had a moderate growth of 8%, going from 280 to 302.5 thousand tons of bone-in beef.

BL FM

