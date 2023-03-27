Listen to the audio version of the article

The fourth season of Succession will be released on April 3 (on Sky and NOW), but the first twist came at the end of February, when creator Jesse Armstrong announced that it would be the last: the Roy saga will end here. This arouses mixed feelings: the level has remained very high so far, but the last third season showed every now and then a bit of repetitiveness in constantly turning everything upside down so the characters could continue to slaughter each other. The first four episodes that HBO sent as a preview clearly show how in the last act it is possible to go all the way and save nothing, and promise a fireworks finale.

We pick up where we left off: Waystar-Royco’s sale is just a few days away, but Logan Roy (the always magnificent Brian Cox) isn’t the type to stand still and has one last big deal planned. Kendall, Roman and Shiv, meanwhile, work on their new project The Hundred, described as “Substack meets Masterclass meets ‘Economist’ meets ‘New Yorker'”. The three scions seem much more united than we’ve ever seen them, but secretly each of them has talks with the other side of the fence. On the other hand, it is immediately clear how The Hundred isn’t a serious project, because the hate/love that the three have for their father and master Logan, from whom they will never be able to detach themselves, immediately takes them elsewhere.

Succession is one of the great serial masterpieces of these years, and while on the one hand it has had an easy time satirizing the super-rich, on the other it has created a specific aesthetic that well describes an underlying spirit of contemporary capitalism, removing the ‘element glamour from the representation of wealth.

The tragic, Shakespearean struggle of the sons to succeed the founding father of a media empire is fought between ugly Barbours and expensive baseball caps, between cynical ruthlessness and petty cowardice, between shameless nepotism and public relations rhetoric. Logan is a monster, his children raised in privilege are incompetent, around them move careerists and opportunists. Yet, magic of seriality, we have become part of this family and it will be difficult to leave it.

Succession 4

Jesse Armstrong

Sky and NOW, from 3 April