Medvedev warned that the West is in a “dead end”: “The Third World War is coming”

The “Third World war” with “rapidly approachingand the Russian invasion of Ukraine would “continue” for much longer, he warned Former Russian President and Vladimir Putin’s biggest ally Dmitry Medvedevjust as the G7 is preparing to announce more aid measures to the Ukrainian government.

“A completely crazy West has not been able to invent anything else. In fact, it is a dead end. World War III is coming. What does all this mean to us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same objectives,” said Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Putin’s security council.

Days ago, the former Russian president, who is believed to be speaking on Putin’s behalf, had already anticipated a long-term war with global implications: “You don’t have to be a visionary to understand that the confrontation phase will be very long.”

“The confrontation will last for decades… One way to solve it is world war 3“Medvedev said on July 3.

And he added: “But obviously it’s bad, because the victors are by no means guaranteed greater prosperityas it happened after the previous world wars… Most likely, there are simply no winners.”

Medvedev’s apocalyptic remarks came just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the G7’s new security commitments to the country.

The G7 countries agreed on Wednesday to offer security commitments to Ukraine to reinforce its defense until its entry into NATO, according to the statement agreed by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, which indicates that this aid will materialize with bilateral agreements.

“We entered negotiations with Ukraine to formalize, through bilateral security commitments and agreements aligned with this multilateral framework, in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional requirements, our lasting support for Ukraine“, says the communiqué of the main world powers agreed on the margins of the NATO summit in Vilnius, in Lithuania.

These guarantees will be extended until Ukraine enters the Atlantic alliance, says the G7 insisting that it will extend this assistance as long as kyiv “defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rebuilds its economy, protects its citizens and pursues integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.”

Zelensky insisted that the Western leaders’ promises amounted to a “significant security victory” that he could take home in kyiv. But he made no secret of the fact that he would have preferred the 31-member Atlantic alliance to have agreed on a firm timetable for Ukraine to join their ranks once the 16-month-old Russian invasion has been defeated and peace is restored.

“The best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO”Zelensky said, expressing confidence that once the war is over, Ukraine would be welcome, but he warned that the G7 commitments should be seen “not instead of NATO, but as security guarantees in our country.” path to integration.

