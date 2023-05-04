MEGATON SWORD, VENATOR, ACIDS

MEGATON SWORD, VENATOR, SAVAK @ KAPU, Linz (29.04.2023)

On Saturday it was time again. That the Linz heavy metal band VENATOR honored you to perform in their hometown. They also had MEGATON SWORD and the post-punk band SAVAK from New York City with them.

SAVAK was also the first band of the night. Fortunately, the somewhat late start at 9:30 p.m. was almost kept, which is almost an exception for the Kapu Linz, and SAVAK climbed the stage to bring their post-punk to the people. Somehow it wasn’t for me as the band sounded like playing a SIMON & GARFUNKEL single only at 33 1/2. A little slower and the band would have sung and played backwards. After 2.5 tracks I left the hall (and not only me) and let the band play alone in front of them.

For the fourth time I had the pleasure to experience Linz’s VENATOR live and I have to say that the guys are getting better every time. The setlist includes almost all songs from their debut album “Echoes From The Gutter” as well as two songs from their EP “Paradiser” (title track “Blind Ambition”). There was also something new to hear, namely the two songs “Steal The Night” and “Inhale The Fire (Deceiver)” which, according to singer Hans, will be released on another EP that will be released soon. The boys were enthusiastic and the audience was enthusiastic. And without waiting for the headliner, it was clear that VENATOR were the winners of the evening.

When I was asked at the merch stand why they aren’t headliners, guitarist Anton gave me the following explanation: “Actually, we take turns on this mini tour every evening, and today it was MEGATON SWORD’s turn, was a bit badly identified, but what the heck .” And he’s absolutely right about that, it really didn’t make a difference that night.

Setlist VENATOR:

Howl At The Rain

Blind Ambition

Night Rider

Inhale The Fire (Deceiver)

Red & Black

Manic Man

The Hexx

Paradiser

The Seventh Seal

Steal The Night

As already mentioned, MEGATON SWORD were the headliners of the evening. Before that, I had the dubious pleasure of seeing the Swiss band live at “Keep It True Rising 2021” in Würzburg. The music is undeniably good and epic, in the vein of bands like ETERNAL CHAMPION, MANILLA ROAD, VISIGOTH or MANOWAR. The latter seems to idolize singer Uzzy Unchained (the other members also have half-funny aliases) and mimics singer Eric Adams, especially between songs in his speeches. Unfortunately, that seems very ridiculous and rather embarrassing. Also vocally he isn’t always very confident in the higher tones. If he then also pulls out the plastic sword, then there is a complete break in transmission.

But this time it wasn’t so bad, because Uzzy was more or less restrained with his cabaret acts and the sword stayed in the scabbard. The song selection was OK. Unfortunately, the best track (“Babe Eternal”) from the new album “Might & Power” was not played. I also doubt that the singer can do it live. Nevertheless, a very acceptable show by the Confederates.



Setlist MEGATON SWORD:

The Raving Light of Day

to the giver

Songs of Victory

For Glory

Iron Plains

Power

Wastrels

Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire

Cowards Remain

Pristine War

The evening went as I had expected and the local heroes were convincing across the board and proved once again that they have what it takes to make it big. I can only wish for them that the success will really be theirs!

