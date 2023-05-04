Friday 5 May at Cus Bologna the “Active School Kids – For inclusive Emilia Romagna” party

It will take place Friday May 5, starting at 10.30, at the CUS Bologna la «Scuola Attiva kids – for inclusive Emilia-Romagna» party.

The capital of Emilia, in fact, will host the event of the project promoted this year, in primary schools, by the Emilia-Romagna Region and by Sport and Health, in collaboration with the Regional School Office and the participating Sports Federations. It is an initiative created thanks to the European Funds of the Region and which provides moments of play, movement and fun and which will involve over 600 children from all over Emilia-Romagna.

The “Active School Kids” project promoted by Sport and Health, this year, in its first edition, involved in Emilia-Romagna 370 primary school complexes, 3,060 classrooms and approx. 61,200 pupilsguaranteeing the presence of a specialized figure in all classes of the participating schools: the School Sports Tutor, with a degree in Motor Sciences, present in classes I to IV and who, in classes V, collaborates with the new figure of the motor education teacher expected this year.

A motor and educational path that also includes various innovative proposals: the information campaign “Let’s get active” and the contest on healthy eating, a cycle of webinars and practical training for tutors, the educational kit that can be easily used online on the Sport e Salute website, the active breaksmoments of activation and movement to be carried out during the school day, the Wellness Days in a natural environment and the end-of-year games, organized in schools.

The regional festival on Friday 5 May it therefore represents an important moment in this process and also an opportunity to reward the creativity and artistic sense of the classes participating in the «AttiviAMOci» contest, whose reinterpretation of«healthy song ENERGIA» it was really original. Their choreographies and songs on an important theme such as healthy eating deserved a special prize: the opportunity to live an experience to remember, in the company of Legend of Sport and Health Andrea Lucchetta, Andrea Minguzzi and Angelica Savrajukas well as the Paralympic athlete Giulia Ghiretti.

During the day, students will be able to try their hand at game-sport activitiesexplore the concept of in a fun way «wellness and movement», discuss what they learned during the year and share great emotions.