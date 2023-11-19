Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech: A Trailblazing Journey to Miss Universe 2023

Guatemalan Beauty Queen Makes History at Miss Universe 2023

Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech made history last year as she was crowned the national beauty queen and became the representative of Guatemala in Miss Universe 2023. Not only is she one of the first women to compete in this beauty pageant, but she is also a mother of two children.

The 28-year-old is an inspiration to many, as she represents the changing rules of the beauty pageant. In 2022, Miss Universe made significant changes to its rules, including accepting transgender contestants, married contestants with children, and plus-size applicants. This shift towards inclusion and diversity made the 72nd edition of Miss Universe a groundbreaking event.

Cohn, who has a degree in public image and media, graduated from Galileo University. She is also a mother of a six-year-old boy named Andrés and a two-year-old girl named Bella. Despite her responsibilities as a mother and entrepreneur, she fulfills her dream of representing her country on the Miss Universe stage.

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe was divided into three main events, where Cohn wowed the audience with her elegance and charm. In the swimsuit round, she dazzled in a gold swimsuit by Rubin Singer, and in the evening gown segment, she wore a stunning dress made by Venezuelan designer Alejandro Fajardo.

In the regional costume segment, Cohn showcased a dress inspired by the White Nun, the National Flower of Guatemala. The grand final event saw her walking confidently in a long blue dress, highlighting her figure and beauty.

While Cohn was not selected as one of the semi-finalists, her presence and representation at Miss Universe 2023 were significant and groundbreaking. She has become a symbol of inspiration and empowerment for women, showing that motherhood and professional success can go hand in hand.

As the landscape of beauty pageants continues to evolve, Cohn’s participation in Miss Universe 2023 marks a shift towards greater inclusion and diversity in the industry. Her journey has inspired many and will continue to make an impact in the world of beauty pageants.

