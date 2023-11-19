Get the Philips 65-inch 4K OLED Ambilight Smart TV at an Unbeatable Price!

“Philips 4K OLED TV with Ambilight and Google TV on Sale for €500 Off”

Finding a premium Smart TV at a good price can be a challenge, but the Philips 4K OLED Ambilight model is currently on sale for €500 off. This 65-inch TV boasts a top processor and is packed with features that make it an incredible deal.

The OLED panel offers clarity and definition that will leave you speechless, and the Ambilight technology, exclusive to Philips, creates an immersive experience by surrounding you with LED lights that shine from behind the screen. The TV also includes integrated 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Artificial Intelligence, supports HDR10+, and is ideal for gaming. Additionally, it comes with Google TV, allowing access to a wide range of applications.

This bestseller from Philips has seen a significant price drop from €1,799 to €1,299, making it a valuable investment. The combination of OLED panel and hidden technology delivers pure blacks and intense colors, ensuring unbeatable quality. With such a substantial discount, this TV is likely to sell out quickly.

The Philips 4K OLED Ambilight TV is available for purchase on Amazon, offering a rare opportunity to save big on a premium Smart TV.

